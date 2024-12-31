Surprising NFL running back got more Pro Bowl votes than Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley may be in the midst of the No. 1 all-time season for an NFL running back, but he will have to settle for No. 2 at the position in Pro Bowl voting this year.

On Tuesday, the NFL released the full top-10 fan voting results for this year’s Pro Bowl. The voting, which ended on Dec. 23, featured at least one pretty big surprise — that the Eagles star Barkley finished in second place among running backs. Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions actually earned more Pro Bowl votes than Barkley.

You can see the full voting results below (though the fan vote only accounts for one-third of the total weighting).

Here’s the Top 10 by position in the final balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. Player selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third. Announcement on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/rEpRRfHFF9 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2024

While Gibbs is having a fantastic campaign on his own merits, he split carries with teammate David Montgomery for most of the season and thus ranks a modest sixth in the NFL in both rushing yards (1,273) and rushing TDs (13). Meanwhile, Barkley leads the NFL with a staggering 2,005 rushing touchdowns this season and is within 100 yards of Eric Dickerson’s all-time record of 2,105 with one game left to play.

That said, it looks like Gibbs’ first-place finish here may have been the result of Lions fans absolutely stuffing the ballot boxes (six other Detroit players led their respective positions in voting and another 12 Lions were top-five positional finishers). So while Barkley won’t be able to catch Gibbs in Pro Bowl voting, he can at least try to catch Dickerson’s record in this Sunday’s season finale (a pursuit that Barkley spoke out about over the weekend).