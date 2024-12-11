 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 11, 2024

Could NFL allow replay assist for facemask penalty calls?

December 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Roger Goodell at the podium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media. Photo Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is once again suggesting openness to allowing for a rather significant set of penalties to be subject to replay review.

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the league’s competition committee would discuss making facemask calls subject to replay assist. Vincent added that it would be up to members of the committee to determine how blatant a flag would have to be for replay assist to intervene.

Obviously, this is a very preliminary idea and there would be a lot to sort out before it became a reality. The early reviews for replay assist have been positive, though, and if it could be expanded to certain penalties without disrupting the game, that seems like an obvious solution. Officiating crews certainly seem to need some help on facemasks, as there have been a few bad ones missed in 2024.

The risk is that it winds up working a lot like the NFL’s brief experiment with pass interference did. Most of the calls went unchanged even when challenged. In theory, facemask calls are slightly less subjective than pass interference, which could ensure that they are handled differently.

Article Tags

instant replayNFL
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus