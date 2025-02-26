Tom Brady reportedly recruiting Pro Bowl QB to Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a quarterback upgrade, and Tom Brady is reportedly trying to work some of his magic to address that need for the team.

Brady has spoken with Matthew Stafford’s camp about the possibility of the Los Angeles Rams quarterback playing for the Raiders, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Reaching out to another team’s player about a trade would typically constitute tampering, but the Rams have given Stafford permission to gauge the market for his services. While L.A. wants to bring Stafford back, the 37-year-old is seeking a new contract.

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Stafford, a two time Pro Bowl selection, is set to make $23 million in base salary next season. He has no significant guaranteed money remaining on his contract. The Rams signed Stafford to a restructured deal prior to last season, and the two sides are hoping for that same outcome this offseason.

Brady is a part-owner with the Raiders now and is said to have a huge influence within their football operations department. He took on a big role in the team’s search for a new head coach, which ended with Las Vegas hiring Pete Carroll. Brady reportedly made a big push for another candidate but was unsuccessful.

The Raiders have the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. They could explore the possibility of trading up for a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but acquiring a veteran like Stafford might be an easier task. Though, it sounds like the Rams have attached a high asking price to Stafford.

Stafford is not the only former Pro Bowl QB who has been linked to the Raiders.