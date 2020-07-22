NFL will require fans to wear masks if they attend games

The possibility of fans attending NFL games this fall exists, but there will be a requirement.

NFL public relations official Brian McCarthy shared on Twitter Wednesday that fans would be required to wear a mask at games.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

The NBA and NHL are playing in “bubble” settings that they have created, which would mean there would not be any fans in attendance. However, MLB, the NFL, and college football are hoping to have some fan attendance, even though it would likely be in a limited capacity. In order to follow some of the public health recommendations surrounding the coronavirus, the NFL would want fans to have their faces covered.

A report earlier in July said the NFL might even ask fans to sign a liability waiver to attend games.