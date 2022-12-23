NFL announces results of DeVante Parker concussion investigation

The NFL on Friday announced the results of their investigation into the concussion protocol surrounding DeVante Parker.

Parker suffered a concussion during his New England Patriots’ Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. There was an investigation because it seemed like the next play in the game was about to take place while Parker was still on the field despite suffering a head injury on the previous play. Patriots teammate Nelson Agholor had to wave his arms to try and get some attention to Parker’s situation.

Play was stopped due to the Cardinals throwing a challenge flag, which led to Parker being removed from the field.

On Friday, the NFL and NFLPA issued a joint statement saying that proper protocol was followed. They say that play was going to be stopped anyway to investigate Parker.

“The NFL and NFLPA have reviewed the medical staff reports and game video and interviewed the relevant medical personnel to understand the sequence of events leading up to New England Patriots’ DeVante Parker’s removal from the December 12, 2022 game for a concussion evaluation. The parties initiated the review because it appeared Mr. Parker may have been permitted to participate in the subsequent play without a concussion evaluation. The parties have concluded that the Game Day Concussion Checklist was followed,” the statement said.

“The documents and interviews established that one of the spotters was engaged with the Patriots medical staff regarding a prior injury when the play occurred. The other certified athletic trainer spotter observed the play as it occurred, heard the broadcasters’ commentary in real time, and immediately informed his colleague of the need to review the play for a potential head injury. During the approximately 20 seconds that elapsed before play was stopped, both spotters requested the replay, reviewed that game video to confirm the player received an impact to the head and exhibited post-injury behavior, and concluded a mandatory evaluation was necessary. The spotters were in the process of calling a Medical Timeout when play was stopped due to the Cardinals throwing a challenge flag. The spotters then advised the Patriots medical staff that the player required a concussion evaluation pursuant to the Protocol.

“The club’s medical staff removed the player from the field and evaluated him, together with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant. As required under the Protocol, the spotters’ booth provided injury video to the sideline medical personnel, who diagnosed the player with a concussion. The parties are satisfied that the player would not have participated in another play even if the Cardinals had not challenged the play.

“In addition, the parties commend Mr. Parker’s teammate Nelson Agholor, among others, for signaling to game officials to stop play so Mr. Parker could be evaluated. The ability of various individuals to trigger a concussion evaluation is a critical component of the Concussion Protocol.”

Parker has not played since suffering a concussion in that game. The 29-year-old receiver has 25 catches for 460 yards and a touchdown this season.