NFL reviewing postgame exchange between Mike Evans, officials

October 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Evans points during a game

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Two NFL officials had an exchange with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans following Sunday’s game that many people felt was inappropriate, and the league is looking into what happened.

A video that went viral on social media showed two NFL officials — side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter — tracking down Evans in the tunnel after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. One of the refs yelled to Evans before handing him a piece of paper and a pen. Evans appeared to write something on the paper. You can see the video below:

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero notes, the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association prohibits officials from asking any member of a team for autographs or memorabilia. It is unclear if that is what the officials in Carolina were doing.

This is not the first time there have been questions about the NFL’s dealings with Evans this season.

