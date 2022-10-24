NFL reviewing postgame exchange between Mike Evans, officials

Two NFL officials had an exchange with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans following Sunday’s game that many people felt was inappropriate, and the league is looking into what happened.

A video that went viral on social media showed two NFL officials — side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter — tracking down Evans in the tunnel after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. One of the refs yelled to Evans before handing him a piece of paper and a pen. Evans appeared to write something on the paper. You can see the video below:

The NFL is reviewing the incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, I’m told. The NFL-NFLRA CBA specifically says game officials “shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.” pic.twitter.com/2suFfK3MWL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero notes, the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association prohibits officials from asking any member of a team for autographs or memorabilia. It is unclear if that is what the officials in Carolina were doing.

