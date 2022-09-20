Wild conspiracy runs rampant about Mike Evans suspension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star wide receiver Mike Evans when they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, and some conspiracy theorists believe that could be by design.

Evans has been suspended one game by the NFL for his role in a fight that broke out between the Bucs and New Orleans Saints on Sunday (video here). The suspension was issued by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan, who explained the decision in detail in a press release. That is where the conspiracy theory comes in.

Runyan’s son, Jon Runyan Jr., is a starting offensive lineman for the Packers. There was some absurd speculation on Reddit that the elder Runyan may have suspended Evans so the receiver would not be available for Green Bay’s game against the Bucs.

The suspension for Evans was an easy call. He was the only player suspended because he is a repeat offender. He was also suspended back in 2017 for a cheap shot on Saints cornerback Marcus Lattimore, who is the same player he leveled during Sunday’s melee. The disciplinary action had absolutely nothing to do with Runyan’s son being on the Packers.