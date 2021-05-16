NFL schedule maker discusses impact of Aaron Rodgers situation

The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made a challenging job even more so for NFL schedule makers this year, and we now have confirmation that the league is banking on Rodgers remaining in Green Bay and playing in 2021.

NFL vice president of broadcast planning and scheduling Mike North spoke about this season’s schedule during an appearance on the “Ross Tucker Podcast” this week. He said schedule makers “kind of hit pause on the process” when it was reported on the first day of the draft that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.

“We asked 10 experts and we got 10 different answers. We’re hoping (he stays in Green Bay). None of us know for sure,” North said.

The Packers are scheduled to play five games on national TV this year. North noted that four of those games are earlier in the year, when there would likely be intrigue from fans who want to know how Jordan Love looks. The fifth game is later in the season and could always be flexed out if Rodgers is not with the Packers.

You can hear more of North’s remarks below:

The Packers continue to insist they will not trade Rodgers. There have been numerous reports that there is one change they could make that might please the star quarterback, but they don’t appear to be willing to make that move, either.

Many fans are hoping Rodgers and the Packers work things out before the start of the season. Based on the way they structured the schedule, it goes without saying that the NFL wants the same.