NFL pushes through significant rule change despite major opposition

May 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Roger Goodell in Europe for an NFL game

Nov 10, 2022; Munich, Germany; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reacts during an NFL Flag Football community event at the FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has passed a significant special teams-related rule change despite major opposition from within the league.

The league announced Tuesday that owners had approved a new kickoff rule that would place the ball at the 25-yard line on a fair catch of a kickoff made inside the 25, despite unanimous opposition from special teams coordinators.

The rule had been pushed for by the competition committee in the name of player safety. However, players and special teams coordinators were largely against the rule change, and had attempted to form a united front to prevent its passage. That effort clearly did not succeed, as owners passed it anyway.

NFL owners have been making several moves during league meetings this week. Some have been pretty much no-brainers, but this one will not be popular among the league’s rank-and-file.

