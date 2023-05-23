NFL pushes through significant rule change despite major opposition

The NFL has passed a significant special teams-related rule change despite major opposition from within the league.

The league announced Tuesday that owners had approved a new kickoff rule that would place the ball at the 25-yard line on a fair catch of a kickoff made inside the 25, despite unanimous opposition from special teams coordinators.

Kickoff rule approved. So Roger Goodell was able to get the votes needed despite aggressive pushback from special teams coaches and players. pic.twitter.com/fbCDGwsgB0 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 23, 2023

The rule had been pushed for by the competition committee in the name of player safety. However, players and special teams coordinators were largely against the rule change, and had attempted to form a united front to prevent its passage. That effort clearly did not succeed, as owners passed it anyway.

NFL owners have been making several moves during league meetings this week. Some have been pretty much no-brainers, but this one will not be popular among the league’s rank-and-file.