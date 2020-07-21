NFL teams expecting to have 80-man roster for training camp

Things are going to be fairly tough this season for undrafted free agents due to the roster restrictions NFL teams will face.

Multiple reports indicate that NFL teams are expecting to have 80-man roster at the start of training camp. That’s down from 90 in a typical year.

Teams I've spoken with last few days are operating under belief that they'll have an 80-man roster. Tough deal for UDFAs. https://t.co/Xj9aTI8riW — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) July 21, 2020

Training camp rosters are typically augmented with veterans looking to latch on to a job as well as undrafted rookie free agents trying to play their way into the NFL. A good number succeed overall, but they need OTAs and preseason games to make an impression, not to mention the chance of landing on the roster in the first place. The reduced roster size will likely deprive a number of undrafted free agents of that chance.

It does not appear there will be preseason games this season, either. With all these factors combined, rosters may be more settled than usual this year, with fewer undrafted rookies getting their shot.