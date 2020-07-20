Report: NFL offers to have no preseason games this season

The NFL and NFLPA are negotiating terms for the 2020 season, and it sounds like the league made a big offer.

The NFL offered the NFLPA to play zero preseason games this summer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL owners were scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss several matters, including coronavirus testing protocol, which was established.

The NFL was considering not having contact introduced into training camps until the end of August to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Delaying contact like that would not mix well with preseason games. Adding preseason games after contact is introduced would likely push back the start of the season, which both sides likely would not want to do.

Reports throughout the summer have suggested there would be a reduced preseason schedule this year. The NFLPA was said to have been pushing for a full cancellation of the preseason, and they may be getting their desire.