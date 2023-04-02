 Skip to main content
4 teams eligible to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’ this year

April 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Robert Saleh looks on

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There are four teams eligible to appear on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” show this fall, and the public is curious about who will get the nod.

The four teams that are eligible to appear on the show in 2023 are:

– Chicago Bears
– New Orleans Saints
– New York Jets
– Washington Commanders

Teams are exempt from appearing on the show if they meet one of the following criteria:

– They have a first-year head coach
– They have made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons
– They have appeared on the show in the past decade

Whichever team is set to appear on the show will be announced in the near future. The Bears have already made clear they want no part of the show. Some Jets players don’t want the show around, feeling like it will be a distraction.

But they may not get their way as the league needs one team to participate.

“Hard Knocks” is an HBO show that has been airing since 2001. The premium channel follows one NFL team throughout training camp and makes a 5-episode reality show of it. The last time the Jets were on the show was in 2010, when Rex Ryan helped the show become must-see TV.

