Report: NFL to allow players to display social justice messages on helmets

The NBA is allowing players to choose from a list of pre-approved social justice messages to display on the backs of their jerseys when the season resumes on July 30, and the NFL is working on a similar arrangement with its players.

The NFL is likely to allow players to wear helmet decals featuring the names or initials of victims of racism, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. Players are currently working with the league office to compile a list of approved names. It was previously believed that players would be allowed to display names or messages on their jerseys, but it sounds like the NFL wants to keep the decals to helmets only.

NBA players have a list of pre-approved messages to choose from that they can display on their jerseys, though the league has faced some criticism for not allowing players to have more say in which phrases or messages would be allowed. Major League Baseball is also expected to give players the green light to do something similar.

The NFL has been incredibly strict over the years with altering or adding to uniforms. Players have been fined in the past for displaying messages on their cleats, and the outrage over that led to the league to launch the “My Cleats, My Cause” initiative so players have a specific time where they can call attention to causes they feel strongly about. It sounds like those rules are being relaxed a bit for 2020.