Report: MLB discussing possible social justice elements with players

Major League Baseball will likely join other sports leagues and add some sort of social justice element to the 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the league and players are discussing possible ways to show support for social justice movements during the season. Nothing has yet been decided, but potential patches on jerseys are mentioned as one possibility, as well as something conceived and led by the players themselves.

It does not sound like whatever comes out of the discussions will be as prominent as it will be in the NBA, which is making social justice a central theme of its restarted season.

One player has said black MLB players will make some sort of statement on Opening Day. It appears the rest of the league wants to be supportive as well.