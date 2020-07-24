NFL training camp to begin on time after league, players make progress

NFL owners and the NFL Players Association held a call on Friday afternoon to discuss a number of issues related to the 2020 season, and it sounds like the talks were very productive.

The main takeaway from the discussions is that training camp is expected to begin on time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Out of the NFL meeting today, via sources: Training camp will start on time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2020

Training camp for most of the league will begin on Tuesday, July 28. The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are scheduled to report on Sunday, as they are the two teams that will kick off the regular season slightly earlier than the rest of the league.

One of the biggest issues for the upcoming season and beyond is what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the salary cap. The NFL and NFLPA appear to have reached a compromise with that.

A look at the coming salary cap compromise… It also sounds like owners would not be on the hook for entirely guaranteed base salaries if a season stoped in the middle, but more of a pay-as-you-go model on guarantees. But all this is being discussed and finalized. https://t.co/saRDZFk55a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2020

There were some ominous reports this week about the NFL’s offseason schedule, but that was likely just one side trying to put pressure on the other to come to an agreement. It’s in the best financial interest of all parties for the season to proceed without interruption, and it sounds like that is still the plan for the league.