Everyone made the same joke about the Tom Brady-FOX news

Tom Brady and FOX Sports announced on Tuesday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will join the network as an analyst when he retires from playing. The news sent the sports world into a frenzy, and most people had the same reaction.

Brady retired this offseason and then changed his mind about two months later. He had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021. The 44-year-old could probably play several more years if he wanted to, which is why everyone made the same joke about when we are going to see him on FOX broadcasts.

Good to see @TomBrady putting together a 10-year plan. https://t.co/YA9jybqQl8 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 10, 2022

Of course… Brady may never retire so — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) May 10, 2022

By the time Brady truly calls it quits, the NFL will have a franchise on Mars. https://t.co/btEFMV8UOw — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) May 10, 2022

Brady’s offseason has been all over the place. First he retired. Then he unretired. Then there were reports that he had big plans to join another NFL team as a part-owner and player, but that all fell apart. Some will say the FOX announcement means Brady is not going to play for another team in 2023. However, he made a notable change to his Bucs contract recently that would allow him to do that if he wanted to.

The only thing we know for certain is that Brady is playing for the Bucs next season. He plans to work for FOX eventually, but that could be in one year, two years, or five years. It has become almost impossible to predict what Brady will do.