NFLPA pressures NFL for immediate change to concussion protocol

The NFLPA publicly pressured the NFL on Friday to implement changes to the concussion protocol in advance of Week 5 games.

In a statement, the NFLPA said it had agreed to changes to the protocol that are meant to prevent any similar incidents to the one involving Tua Tagovailoa two weeks ago. The union urged the NFL to implement the changes for Sunday’s Week 5 action.

Statement from NFLPA, which says it has agreed to changes to concussion protocol and would like them implemented for this weekend’s games. pic.twitter.com/F0KTkWgHsX — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 7, 2022

The NFLPA does not explicitly reveal what the proposed changes involve. However, one would anticipate that regardless of possible cause, anyone who looks dazed and wobbly like Tagovailoa did in Week 3 would not be permitted to return to a game. The cause of Tagovailoa’s issue was determined to be a back injury, and he ultimately returned to the game before suffering a head injury one week later.

Considering the outcry about the handling of Tagovailoa’s injury, there were signs that teams were already exercising a bit more caution on possible head injuries. Changes appear inevitable, but the union wants it done quickly, hence the pressure tactic.