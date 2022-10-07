Nyheim Hines was wobbly after hit put him in concussion protocol

Nyheim Hines was knocked out of his Indianapolis Colts’ game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night after taking a hit on the opening possession.

Matt Ryan checked a pass down to Hines on a 3rd-and-7 play a minute into the game. Hines got bumped around before being knocked to the ground.

The 25-year-old running back had wobbly legs after trying to get up from the hit.

Hines unsurprisingly did not clear concussion protocol and was quickly ruled out for the game.

The Colts, already without star running back Jonathan Taylor, were left with Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay at running back.

The NFL learned its lesson after Tua Tagovailoa was cleared to return in the Dolphins’ Week 3 game against Buffalo despite showing concerning signs following a hit in the second quarter. They updated their concussion protocol, and Hines did not clear his check on Thursday.