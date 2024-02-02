 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, February 2, 2024

Nick Bosa delivers blunt assessment of Chiefs’ offensive line

February 1, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Nick Bosa on the field

December 21, 2019; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa sounds like he is watching out for one thing in particular as he prepares to go up against the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line.

Bosa on Thursday was asked if anything stood out about Chiefs tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor. Bosa’s answer was short and to the point.

“They hold a lot,” Bosa said simply.

Bosa’s assessment is not necessarily wrong. Taylor led the NFL in penalties among offensive linemen in 2023 and tied for the league lead with seven holding calls made against him. Smith was not far behind with five. Taylor was also spotlighted early in the season for what appeared to be another blatant violation that somehow went uncalled, at least initially.

Beating the Chiefs’ line and putting pressure on Patrick Mahomes will be crucial for the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Bosa, it seems, feels that he might need to be ready to fight through some illegal moves in order to make that happen.

Article Tags

Donovan SmithJawaan TaylorNFL Playoffs 2023Nick Bosa
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus