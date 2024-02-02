Nick Bosa delivers blunt assessment of Chiefs’ offensive line

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa sounds like he is watching out for one thing in particular as he prepares to go up against the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line.

Bosa on Thursday was asked if anything stood out about Chiefs tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor. Bosa’s answer was short and to the point.

Nick Bosa on his impression of Chiefs tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor: “They hold a lot.” pic.twitter.com/U0YGXiCMqZ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 1, 2024

“They hold a lot,” Bosa said simply.

Bosa’s assessment is not necessarily wrong. Taylor led the NFL in penalties among offensive linemen in 2023 and tied for the league lead with seven holding calls made against him. Smith was not far behind with five. Taylor was also spotlighted early in the season for what appeared to be another blatant violation that somehow went uncalled, at least initially.

Beating the Chiefs’ line and putting pressure on Patrick Mahomes will be crucial for the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Bosa, it seems, feels that he might need to be ready to fight through some illegal moves in order to make that happen.