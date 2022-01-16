Nick Bosa suffers possible head injury against Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers got a significant scare Sunday when Nick Bosa suffered an apparent injury against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bosa was engaged in a block with Dallas offensive lineman La’el Collins during the second quarter Sunday when he tried to lunge toward quarterback Dak Prescott for a sack. As he did so, he took an inadvertent shot to the head area from teammate D.J. Jones, and was visibly shaken up after the play.

Bosa was able to get up and walk off under his own power, though he did head to the medical tent. He also proceeded to the locker room early, though that could easily have been because the 49ers had the ball and the first half was about to end.

As the injury happened just before halftime, there was not a lot of clarity on Bosa’s status for the remainder of the game. If he is at all limited in the second half, it will be a significant setback for San Francisco. Bosa was the Niners’ best defensive lineman by some distance during the regular season, collecting 15.5 sacks and 32 QB hits in 17 games.