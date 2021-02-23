 Skip to main content
Nick Bosa makes bold promise for next season

February 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa is making a bold promise for next season.

Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 last season and missed nearly the entire season. He told reporter Josina Anderson that he is continuing to rehab. He also told Anderson that he will be better next season than he was in the past.

Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 and had 47 tackles, nine sacks and an interception as a rookie. He was a Pro Bowler and the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

The 49ers are going to be stoked to have him back next season, especially if they get an even better version of him in 2021.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via cc0 1.0

