Nick Bosa says surprising factor could influence his free agency decision

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is in the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract, but is already thinking ahead to free agency. It’s not the money that’s got Bosa putting the cart before the horse, however. It’s his health.

There have been growing calls across the league for team’s to do away with artificial turf and you can now add Bosa to that list. He recently told The Athletic that a choice between turf and natural grass could very heavily influence his future free agency decision.

“Oh, a hundred percent,” Bosa said. “Yeah, a hundred percent, for sure. It’s usually the older guys who know more about it. Or guys who have dealt with injuries from it. Because when you’re young and in high school and college, you think it’s fast and fun and it looks good. And then you realize after a few years, it’s like, whew, I’ll do anything to get on some grass.”

Owners of stadiums with synthetic turf have been reluctant to change the surfaces, but the recent outcry has been difficult to ignore. New York Giants co-owner John Mara is among those finally listening to his players and plans to meet with them to discuss a new surface this offseason.

MetLife Stadium has committed to a change in 2023, but have not committed to natural grass.

Levi’s Stadium, home to the 49ers, already has a Tifway II Bermuda Grass field, so that will give San Francisco a head start on potentially keeping Bosa once he does hit free agency.