Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Nick Caserio explains Texans’ stance on Deshaun Watson situation

September 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

The end of preseason has brought little clarity to Deshaun Watson’s status with the Houston Texans, and that lack of clarity looks set to persist into the regular season.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio gave an update on Watson’s status Wednesday. Caserio said there was “no definite answer” on where things stood with Watson, and refused to get into the hypothetical of what would happen if Watson did want to play.

Watson wants out of Houston, but trade efforts have been complicated by the numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment against him. The Texans appear unwilling to trade him at a discount, making a deal increasingly unlikely before the season starts.

The Texans appear set to go with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback, and Watson may not factor in the team’s plans even if he’s on the roster.

