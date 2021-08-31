Report: Deshuan Watson not expected to be traded before season

The Houston Texans have engaged with teams in trade talks centered on Deshaun Watson, but it does not sound like a deal will come together before the start of the regular season.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Texans are not expected to trade Watson before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players. That likely means Watson will remain on Houston’s roster in Week 1 and potentially beyond.

Even with Watson facing sexual assault allegations from multiple women, the Texans have not backed down from their high asking price. They want at least three first-round picks and then some for the Pro Bowl quarterback. Interested teams have reportedly asked for pick protections because of Watson’s legal situation, but Houston probably does not want to get into that.

The Texans are prepared to keep Watson on their roster but make him a healthy scratch every week, which would allow him to collect his roughly $10 million salary. They could then explore trading him again next offseason, at which point there might be more clarity with his off-field issues.

The Miami Dolphins are said to be still interested in acquiring Watson. Head coach Brian Flores made some interesting remarks over the weekend when addressing those rumors.