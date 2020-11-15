Nick Chubb crushes gamblers, fantasy owners on bad beat play

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb had a huge day on Sunday in his return from a knee injury, and it could have been even bigger if he felt like running up the score on the Houston Texans. Instead, the star running back left gamblers and his fantasy owners furious.

The Browns were leading 10-7 late in the fourth quarter when Chubb ripped off a huge run and could have walked into the end zone. Knowing that the Texans had no timeouts and Cleveland could kneel out the clock, Chubb intentionally stepped out at the 1-yard line.

Nick Chubb doesn't care about your fantasy team.pic.twitter.com/jLNk2Jompp — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2020

Why would Chubb do that? A touchdown would have put the Browns up two scores and almost certainly iced the game. But by stepping out, Chubb made it so the Texans never got to touch the ball again. While it’s unlikely, Houston could have gotten the ball back, quickly scored, and attempted an onside kick. Chubb wisely chose to take that opportunity away from the Texans.

Depending on which side of the game they were on, gamblers were either furious or ecstatic over Chubb’s selfless decision. The Browns were 4-point favorites, so the touchdown would have given them a 17-7 lead and put them in position to cover the spread.

The two situations were not the same, but we all saw what happened when Todd Gurley accidentally scored a touchdown on this play earlier this season. Chubb wasn’t about to let that be him.

Chubb finished the day with 126 rushing yards and a score, but fantasy players definitely wanted those additional six points.