Video shows Matt Ryan told Todd Gurley to go down, not score touchdown

Todd Gurley’s mental mistake in the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday looks even worse after seeing this video clip.

A new video from NFL Films shows that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reminded Gurley in the huddle not to score. The Falcons were down 16-14 with 1:04 left and had a 1st-and-goal from the Detroit 10. The plan was to run out the clock and then kick an easy field goal to win the game by a point.

Here is the video clip of Ryan going over the plan with Gurley:

Instead, Gurley couldn’t stop himself and ended up going in for a touchdown. Though Atlanta took a 22-16 lead, they left Detroit a minute on the clock. Despite not having any timeouts, the Lions drove for the winning touchdown and won 23-22.

The loss added on to an already miserable season for Falcons fans. What’s crazy is Gurley wasn’t the only player to make that exact same mistake over the weekend.