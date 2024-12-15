Nick Chubb suffers another serious injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered another significant injury on Sunday.

Chubb came up lame on a read-option play during the third quarter of the Browns’ 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Northwest Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Jameis Winston faked a handoff to Chubb, who immediately began to limp and struggled to put any weight on his left leg.

Nick Chubb comes up lame on his left leg, heads to the locker room. Hopefully it’s not the same knee surgically repaired pic.twitter.com/z18rvTTjvo — Greg (@erjmanlasvegas) December 15, 2024

There was some concern that Chubb re-injured his surgically repaired left knee, but he instead suffered an unrelated injury. Chubb was seen leaving the locker room with crutches and a protective boot. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski then revealed that Chubb broke his left foot.

disappointed for @NickChubb, but we know he will overcome this obstacle pic.twitter.com/YwNrRxmMV4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 15, 2024

Chubb did not make his season debut until Week 7 this year. He suffered a torn MCL and damaged ACL early last season. The injury was to the same knee in which Chubb suffered a gruesome injury in 2015 when he was playing at Georgia.

Chubb has 291 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns on the season. He has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. Given all the 28-year-old has been through with injuries and rehab, Chubb’s future looks as uncertain as ever.