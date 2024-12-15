 Skip to main content
Nick Chubb suffers another serious injury

December 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Nick Chubb carrying a football

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered another significant injury on Sunday.

Chubb came up lame on a read-option play during the third quarter of the Browns’ 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Northwest Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Jameis Winston faked a handoff to Chubb, who immediately began to limp and struggled to put any weight on his left leg.

There was some concern that Chubb re-injured his surgically repaired left knee, but he instead suffered an unrelated injury. Chubb was seen leaving the locker room with crutches and a protective boot. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski then revealed that Chubb broke his left foot.

Chubb did not make his season debut until Week 7 this year. He suffered a torn MCL and damaged ACL early last season. The injury was to the same knee in which Chubb suffered a gruesome injury in 2015 when he was playing at Georgia.

Chubb has 291 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns on the season. He has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. Given all the 28-year-old has been through with injuries and rehab, Chubb’s future looks as uncertain as ever.

Cleveland BrownsNick Chubb
