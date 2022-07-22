Video: Nick Chubb goes viral for latest weightlifting video

Nick Chubb has proven that he is one of the most powerful and explosive running backs in the NFL on the field. He’s also showing that he’s powerful and explosive in the weight room.

Chubb posted a video Tuesday on his Instagram account showing himself power cleaning 405 pounds for two reps while working out at his high school in Cedartown, Ga. After completing his first rep, Chubb impressively threw the barbell off of his shoulders and back to the floor.

“Everyone wants to be the man until it’s time to work like the man,” Chubb wrote.

The NFL shared the video on Twitter as well:

Nick Chubb went back to his old high school to flex a little. 💪 (via @NickChubb21) pic.twitter.com/7FRcnqE7cP — NFL (@NFL) July 22, 2022

Some notable NFL players were impressed with Chubb’s effort. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley commented under the video with three “face with steam” emojis. Browns star Myles Garrett wrote “EASYYYY,” while Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said “Big facts!!”

Chubb is listed at 227 pounds, meaning that he cleaned over one-and-a-half times his bodyweight. This is not the first time that the 26-year-old has gone viral for his offseason workouts this year.

Chubb posted a video on his Instagram account earlier this offseason that showed him squatting 495 pounds for five reps. His brother, Zach Chubb, shared a video on his Instagram story of Nick squatting 675 pounds for one rep just over a few months later (see video here).