Monday, March 16, 2020

Report: Teddy Bridgewater in talks with Bears

March 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Teddy Bridgewater

The Chicago Bears may not be sticking with Mitchell Trubisky as their starter after all.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Bears have opened discussions with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Florio reports that the salary numbers being discussed are close to $21 million, which would almost certainly mean Bridgewater would become the starter in Chicago.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears are competing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Bridgewater, and Tom Brady’s decision could have a say in where Bridgewater goes.

Bridgewater bidding was expected to get expensive. It also sounds likely that he’ll be a starter, so he won’t be back with the Saints. It sounds like Chicago is motivated to get this done, suggesting they may be in the market for the right quarterback. It’s also a clear suggestion that the Bears’ commitment to Trubisky isn’t as strong as they said it was.


Read more LBS stories:

