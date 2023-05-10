Nick Foles hints at next move after being released by Colts

Former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles sounds like he is strongly considering one significant career move after being released by the Indianapolis Colts.

Foles spoke at an event Saturday at Mariners Church in Irvine, Calif. and admitted that he was considering retiring in light of his release, admitting it is something he has contemplated before.

“Shoot, almost every year of my career I’ve almost retired,” Foles said, via Kerith Gabriel of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Every offseason, I think, ‘Do I still want to play? Do I still want to keep going?’ Specifically this last year with everything, God’s really been testing my identity in the game because I was able to get rid of it many years ago, and it was just all about Christ.”

Foles was let go by the Colts, a move that the quarterback was not displeased with since he originally came to Indianapolis to play for coach Frank Reich, who was fired during the 2022 season. He has not done much in his career since being named MVP of Super Bowl LII in 2017.

Foles remains a legend in Philadelphia, but it would not be a huge surprise to see the 34-year-old call it a career. He can certainly call it a successful one if he does so.