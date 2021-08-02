Nick Foles has specific preference for new team if traded by Bears

Nick Foles is currently the third-string quarterback for the Chicago Bears. That isn’t a role that sits well with the former Super Bowl MVP, but that doesn’t mean he wants to be traded to any old team.

Foles said familiarity with the offense is paramount in any trade, and he does not want to go somewhere that he isn’t familiar with the coaches, personnel, or scheme.

“I don’t want to go to someone that I don’t know,” Foles said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “When you have a great coaching staff, you have something special. Big reason we were great in Philly was we had a great coaching staff. It put us in position to succeed. . . . I don’t want to just go somewhere where I don’t know them, I don’t know the offense. I’ve gone down that road before and it’s not fun.”

Foles’ stated preference doesn’t leave him with a ton of suitors. One option may have opened up due to an injury, but the Colts may just go with Jacob Eason for now. Foles clearly wants out of Chicago, where he’s buried behind Justin Fields and Andy Dalton on the depth chart, but that’s easier said than done.