Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, miss up to 12 weeks

Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury in practice last week, and the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is now in danger of missing the start of the regular season.

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that Wentz will undergo surgery. There were reports over the weekend that Wentz was going to try to rest and rehab the injury, but ultimately he was advised that surgery is the best option.

Reich said Wentz will miss somewhere between five and 12 weeks, which means there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his recovery. The regular season starts in six weeks, so the Colts have not given up hope that Wentz will be fully recovered by then. If he is out 12 weeks, however, he will miss several games.

The news is obviously a major disappointment for the Colts and Wentz, who is looking to prove he is still capable of winning games as an NFL starter. He recently explained why being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles has reignited his passion for football. Unfortunately, he may now have to wait four months to make his Indianpolis debut.

If Wentz can’t play in Week 1, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will be the favorite to start. The Colts will also likely sign a veteran in the coming days.