Nick Saban defends Bryce Young with apparent shot at rival

Alabama coach Nick Saban is doing a bit of work to try to combat concerns about Bryce Young’s height, and he took an apparent shot at one of the other quarterbacks in the draft to do it.

Young’s height has long been a concern for some NFL scouts, and it resurfaced at the NFL Combine when he measured 5-foot-10 1/8 inches. There is little precedent for a quarterback that short having a great deal of success in the NFL.

Saban downplayed that concern in an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s “Know Mercy” podcast, and offered a pointed comparison that appeared to allude to Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

“We’ve all seen the 6-4, 225-pound guy that can throw it like a bazooka, but he can’t make the choices and decisions, he can’t distribute the ball, he can’t throw it accurately,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “So who’s the better bet? I’m going on history, production, performance and Bryce Young’s done it about as well as anybody.”

Saban did not name names, but considering Richardson wowed at the combine while measuring 6-foot-4, it’s not hard to figure out who the Alabama coach might be alluding to.

Saban’s comment underscores the concerns that teams do have about Richardson. Nobody doubts his physical abilities and what he could be. However, he did not match Young’s production in college, and there are definitely still concerns about his ability to read defenses and make throws consistently.

Young remains the favorite to go No. 1 overall, but Richardson seems to be a factor as well at this point. Saban’s endorsement may not be unexpected, but it can’t hurt.