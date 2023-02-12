Nick Siranni tears up during national anthem at Super Bowl

Nick Sirianni had a beautiful, emotional moment during the singing of the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The second-year Philadelphia Eagles head coach was shown on TV by FOX while the anthem was being sung. He had tears streaming down his face.

Sometimes the singing of the anthem before a sporting event allows the competitors to reflect on the moment. They realize where they are, think about their journey to get there, and sometimes it all hits them.

Philly HC Nick Sirianni on anticipating anthem moment: “It makes you think about all the hard work you had to go through to get to that moment. It will be a good feeling.” — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) February 12, 2023

This was reminiscent of when Knowshon Moreno had some water works coming down before a game in 2013.

Here is the full version of the anthem: