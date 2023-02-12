 Skip to main content
Nick Siranni tears up during national anthem at Super Bowl

February 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nick Sirianni crying

Nick Sirianni had a beautiful, emotional moment during the singing of the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The second-year Philadelphia Eagles head coach was shown on TV by FOX while the anthem was being sung. He had tears streaming down his face.

Sometimes the singing of the anthem before a sporting event allows the competitors to reflect on the moment. They realize where they are, think about their journey to get there, and sometimes it all hits them.

This was reminiscent of when Knowshon Moreno had some water works coming down before a game in 2013.

Here is the full version of the anthem:

