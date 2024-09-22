Nick Sirianni gets ripped over bizarre decision

Nick Sirianni is once again taking heat from Philadelphia Eagles fans over a baffling game management decision late in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday.

The Eagles appeared well-positioned for a game-tying field goal with 14 seconds left in the first half while trailing 3-0. The team faced a 4th and 1 from the Saints’ 15-yard line, and only had one timeout left.

The Eagles lined up to go for it, an odd decision but a defensible one given how effective the team’s “tush push” play is in short yardage situations. Sirianni called a fake that instead turned into an outside run by Saquon Barkley, but the Saints were all over it.

The folks in Philly are not happy with Nick Sirianni after this @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/BYggHmOPkS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 22, 2024

Sirianni was absolutely roasted for his decision. Even if the Eagles had converted, there would have only been time for them to take one low-percentage shot at the end zone. Instead, they walked away without any points.

Just beyond stupid coaching. TAKE THE POINTS. If you get the first down you only have 1 play left. Ridiculous decision by Sirianni. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) September 22, 2024

Someone please explain to me the logic of Philly going for a 4th & 1, on the 12, with 1 timeout & :14 left… because there is none whatsoever. IF you pick it up… you’re still just kicking a FG. Just more absolutely baffling game management by Sirianni. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 22, 2024

Perhaps Sirianni was trying to jumpstart an offense that was struggling on Sunday. This is the second time in as many weeks that he has made a very high-risk decision that did not pay off, and fans and critics are starting to get very frustrated. This decision was even less defensible than last week’s play, and it had a hint of desperation to it.