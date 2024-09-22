 Skip to main content
Nick Sirianni gets ripped over bizarre decision

September 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Nick Sirianni in a hoodie

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walks off the field after win against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Sirianni is once again taking heat from Philadelphia Eagles fans over a baffling game management decision late in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday.

The Eagles appeared well-positioned for a game-tying field goal with 14 seconds left in the first half while trailing 3-0. The team faced a 4th and 1 from the Saints’ 15-yard line, and only had one timeout left.

The Eagles lined up to go for it, an odd decision but a defensible one given how effective the team’s “tush push” play is in short yardage situations. Sirianni called a fake that instead turned into an outside run by Saquon Barkley, but the Saints were all over it.

Sirianni was absolutely roasted for his decision. Even if the Eagles had converted, there would have only been time for them to take one low-percentage shot at the end zone. Instead, they walked away without any points.

Perhaps Sirianni was trying to jumpstart an offense that was struggling on Sunday. This is the second time in as many weeks that he has made a very high-risk decision that did not pay off, and fans and critics are starting to get very frustrated. This decision was even less defensible than last week’s play, and it had a hint of desperation to it.

