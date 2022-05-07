Report: Jalen Hurts getting ‘one-year audition’ from Eagles

Jalen Hurts reportedly still has not won over the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to being the franchise’s long-term quarterback.

Hurts will be given a “one-year audition” to prove to the Eagles that he deserves to remain the team’s starter, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The Eagles want to see Hurts prove himself after bringing in AJ Brown to form a potent receiving tandem with DeVonta Smith.

“This is clearly a one-year audition,” Fowler said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” via Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report. “The 2023 draft class is very strong at quarterback, so the Eagles have 17 games, or more, to figure out if Hurts is the guy. Talking to people around the league, they said look, ‘This is a player who has gotten better, who works really hard, who teammates like a lot.’

“It’s just with his game, does he get exposed a bit over a full season? Do the Eagles have to hide him or can they open up the playbook and he can do a little bit of everything and see the full field? That’s sort of what they’re waiting to see. They feel like Hurts hasn’t proved that as of yet.”

Hurts has not been bad for the Eagles, though he has not been dominant either. He threw 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions in 2021, and the team is 9-10 with him as a starter.

Publicly, the Eagles have been supportive of Hurts. They have discussed getting him the pieces he needs to be successful. Clearly, they feel they have given him a strong roster. Now, it falls on Hurts to repay their faith in him.