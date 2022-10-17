Nick Sirianni trolled Cowboys with classic line

The Philadelphia Eagles remained undefeated with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and head coach Nick Sirianni did not hide how excited he was to get the best of his division rival.

Sirianni, who lost to Dallas twice in his first season as Eagles head coach last year, trolled the Cowboys with a classic line after he left the field. The 41-year-old could be heard shouting “how ’bout them Eagles?!” as he headed to the locker room.

Nick Sirianni: HOW BOUT THEM EAGLES!! pic.twitter.com/FY5tlRloAD — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 17, 2022

That, of course, was Sirianni’s way of trolling the Cowboys over the famous “how ’bout them Cowboys?” line.

The Eagles barely put up a fight against the Cowboys last season. They lost 41-21 in their first meeting and then 51-26 late in the year. Sirianni probably felt like a weight was lifted off his shoulders with Sunday night’s 26-17 win, even if it came with Dak Prescott on the bench.

Sirianni was likely even more fired up after a scuffle broke out late in the game. He was seen shouting obscenities toward the Cowboys when that happened (video here).