Nick Sirianni drops F-bomb on Cowboys after scuffle

Nick Sirianni was heated with the Dallas Cowboys towards the end of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 26-17 win over their NFC East rivals on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Eagles had just taken over possession following a Cowboys missed field goal attempt to effectively seal the game. Philly had a 2nd-and-3 and rushed for two yards, but a scuffle broke out at the end of the play.

Jason Kelce and Osa Odighizuwa got into it, with Odighizuwa taking Kelce to the ground. Odighizuwa was called for a personal foul. Sirianni was ticked off over the incident and could be seen hurling an F-bomb towards the Cowboys.

Nick Sirianni getting spicy pic.twitter.com/mMDV4OEC2b — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 17, 2022

Fletcher Cox came up behind Sirianni on the sideline and seemed to love the fire from his coach.

The Eagles kneeled out the rest of the time in the game and took the win to go 6-0. Even though the scuffle occurred in the final minute, nothing crazy broke out after time expired and players went for handshakes.