Report: Nick Sirianni, Zach Ertz got into postgame confrontation

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reportedly had a heated confrontation with one of his former players following Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Sirianni and Commanders tight end Zach Ertz had a heated exchange on the field after the Commanders came from behind to beat the Eagles 36-33 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md.

McLane was told by a source that the incident began when Ertz went to shake Sirianni’s hand but then switched to a high-five after he realized Sirianni was in a sour mood. Sirianni then allegedly made a comment to Ertz about the tight end only having one catch in the game.

Sirianni and Ertz reportedly had to be separated by Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro, who escorted the coach toward the tunnel.

After the game, Sirianni told reporters that he and Ertz “said ‘congrats’ to each other.” Ertz claimed he and his former coach “exchanged holiday pleasantries and kept it moving.”

It sounds like Sirianni felt badly about the exchange, as McLane says the coach later apologized to Ertz via a Zoom call.

Ertz was with the Eagles from 2013-2021. Sirianni became the head coach in Philadelphia in 2021, and Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals shortly thereafter. Ertz had issues with the Eagles during the offseason but had made it clear that he did not want to be traded.

Ertz has 55 catches for 538 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first season with Washington this year.

Sirianni is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, so it is not hard to believe he got into it with an opposing player after a tough divisional loss. He even had a heated altercation with some of his own team’s fans earlier this season.