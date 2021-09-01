Zach Ertz reveals where he stands with Eagles

Tight end Zach Ertz was at odds with the Philadelphia Eagles for much of the offseason, but things seem to have improved significantly.

Ertz said Wednesday that he has “mended” things with the team, adding that he wants to retire with Philadelphia and has never been happier.

#Eagles TE Zach Ertz, in his first public comments this season: "This is the place I want to be, this is the place I want to retire. … I'm moving on from everything that happened this offseason. There have been apologies." Also says things have been "mended" with the team. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 1, 2021

Ertz’s issues with the Eagles date back to the end of the 2020 season, and stem largely from frustration with his contract. Trade rumors followed the tight end for much of the offseason, but nothing came of it. Ertz is entering the final season of his contract and is owed $8.5 million in 2021.

The 30-year-old is coming off the least productive season of his career, catching only 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown last season.