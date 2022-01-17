Nickelodeon ‘NVP’ vote gets turned into joke once again

Nickelodeon’s NFL playoff broadcast being trolled by viewers is turning into an annual tradition.

For the second year in a row, Nickelodeon aired a unique version of CBS’ Wild Card playoff game. This year, their game was between the 49ers and the Cowboys, and their broadcast featured the same unusual additions as last year’s telecast did.

Nickelodeon also decided to bring back the “NVP,” their special award meant to be given to the game’s most valuable player. The award was once again voted on by fans, and once again, the adult viewers seemingly decided to use the award to play a joke.

This time, losing quarterback Dak Prescott won the honors in an absolute landslide.

There was even a graphic depicting last year’s winner, then-Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, handing the hardware over to Prescott.

The torch has been passed. Congratulations to the new #NVP, Dak Prescott! pic.twitter.com/e6tUvFYcLn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 17, 2022

The fine folks from Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast are the people behind the joke and seem to enjoy making it an annual thing.

Prescott was at least slightly more deserving than last year’s winner. The Cowboys quarterback threw for 254 with a touchdown and an interception, but he didn’t play a great game. He was also involved in the baffling play that ended the game.

Whatever Nickelodeon made of last year’s vote, they seem to have simply embraced being trolled at this point. Honestly, there’s no reason for them not to.