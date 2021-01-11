Mitchell Trubisky wins NVP as football fans play joke on Nickelodeon

Football fans played a big joke on Nickelodeon at Mitchell Trubisky’s expense on Sunday.

The NFL aired a version of the NFC Wild Card Game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears on Nickelodeon. The game was a big hit on social media, but it’s unclear whether any kids were actually watching the game. Based on the voting for the “NVP,” it looks like it was mostly just adults taking an active role with the game.

Nickelodeon asked viewers to vote on their valuable player aka “NVP,” and a movement took up on Twitter to get Trubisky the honor. By the end of the game, Trubisky won NVP with 49 percent of the vote

That resulted in a big joke on Twitter.

Trubisky barely produced anything all game. It wasn’t until the final drive when the game was out of reach that Trubisky even delivered a touchdown pass.

If his final act with the Bears was winning the NVP, then Trubisky went out honorably. And yes, Trubisky is not expected to remain with Chicago.