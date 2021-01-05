Noah Fant calls out Raiders coach Jim O’Neil for ‘unprofessional’ elbow

Noah Fant called out Las Vegas Raiders assistant coach Jim O’Neil for an “unprofessional” move during Sunday’s game.

O’Neil gave Fant an elbow on the sideline after the Denver Broncos tight end caught a pass just before halftime.

Fant was upset by getting shoved and threw the ball at O’Neil and shoved him back.

On Monday, Fant said O’Neil’s actions were “very unprofessional.”

Noah Fant on elbow shot he took from Raiders coach Jim “Don’t Call me Woody” O’Neil: “That’s never happened to me before. I thought that was very unprofessional—I’m not sure what coach does that. I was disappointed in myself for not hitting him with the ball.” #9sports pic.twitter.com/IwZz4AQ348 — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 5, 2021

He’s right. That’s not what a coach or anyone should be doing to an opponent on the sideline. The NFL should send a message with some sort of discipline.