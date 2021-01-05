 Skip to main content
Noah Fant calls out Raiders coach Jim O’Neil for ‘unprofessional’ elbow

January 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Noah Fant called out Las Vegas Raiders assistant coach Jim O’Neil for an “unprofessional” move during Sunday’s game.

O’Neil gave Fant an elbow on the sideline after the Denver Broncos tight end caught a pass just before halftime.

Fant was upset by getting shoved and threw the ball at O’Neil and shoved him back.

On Monday, Fant said O’Neil’s actions were “very unprofessional.”

He’s right. That’s not what a coach or anyone should be doing to an opponent on the sideline. The NFL should send a message with some sort of discipline.

