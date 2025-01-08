Report reveals Bill Belichick’s stance on leaving UNC for NFL

NFL teams are reportedly trying to get Bill Belichick to bail on North Carolina less than a month after he became the school’s new head football coach, but it does not sound like that is going to happen.

A report on Wednesday claimed multiple teams have inquired about whether Belichick would be willing to leave UNC for another head coach job in the NFL. Tom Brady, who is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is said to be among those who have tried to convince Belichick to return to the NFL.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Belichick is solely focused on the Tar Heels and has given no consideration to leaving.

Bill Belichick has no plans to return to the NFL, per sources.

I’m told his sole focus is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina, as he continues building the Tar Heels’ future. He’s recruiting today in New Jersey. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 8, 2025

That is hardly a shock. Belichick officially began recruiting this week and seems fully dug in at UNC. Some wondered if the 72-year-old only took a college job because he believed no NFL teams had interest in him, but Belichick has seemed enthusiastic about his new endeavor.

Because of the way Belichick’s contract is structured, there will likely be speculation about him returning to the NFL for the foreseeable future. That almost certainly is not going to happen before he coaches a single game in college, though.