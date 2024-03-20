Nyheim Hines responds after being roasted over photo with Browns

What was supposed to be a celebratory moment for new Cleveland Browns running Nyheim Hines turned into an unplanned roast session.

Hines last week signed with the Browns on a 1-year deal worth up to $3.5 million. Snapshots were posted online of Hines officially signing the contract earlier this week.

The 27-year-old tried to look spiffy in a suit and tie. But some fans thought he looked much, much older — 60 years old, to be exact — in one photo that’s since gone viral on social media.

TRENDING: Fans are saying new #Browns RB Nyheim Hines looks like he is 60-years old pic.twitter.com/EIQyHTRB5x — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 19, 2024

Why does he look 60 — WatzynMVP (@MuniLotMenace) March 18, 2024

I thought this was a coach man he looks old — George Blackwell (@GeorgeB05392811) March 18, 2024

Hines couldn’t help but respond to the playful shade hurled against him. The Browns’ offseason addition reposted the viral photo on X with a defeated caption.

“Mannnn [sic] i dress like a pro and yall say I look 60… I cant win with yall,” wrote Hines.

Mannnn i dress like a pro and yall say I look 60… I cant win with yall 😂🥲 https://t.co/0rYEZxXAJT — Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) March 19, 2024

Hines missed the entire 2023 campaign with the Buffalo Bills due to an offseason jet ski accident.

Hines has gone through a lengthy rehab since the incident to be fully healthy for the upcoming season. But that process, while difficult, probably didn’t age him over 30 years.

The NC State alum last played in 2022, splitting time between the Bills and Indianapolis Colts. He primarily served as a punt returner with 264 punt return yards on 27 chances.