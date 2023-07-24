Nyheim Hines suffered serious injuries in jet ski accident

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to an injury that was suffered off the field, and some new details about the incident have emerged.

Hines suffered a significant knee injury in a jet ski accident, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The 26-year-old was sitting stationary on his jet ski when he was struck by another rider. Hines sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The exact timeline for recovery is unclear, but the Bills will be without Hines this season.

Buffalo acquired Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts at the deadline last season. Josh Allen was immediately impressed by his new teammate’s explosiveness in practice.

Less than a week after he joined the Bills, Hines treated fans to one of the best moments of the season when he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Buffalo’s first game after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

While his snaps probably would have been limited, Hines had a chance to play a big role on special teams and in certain offensive packages this season. The Bills will have to find a way to replace that production.