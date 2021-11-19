Nyheim Hines goes ‘fan girl’ over Tavon Austin in awesome video

Tavon Austin has made a lot of fans since his days of torching defenders at West Virginia, but Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines may be his biggest admirer.

Prior to the Colts’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Hines spotted Austin and spent a while working up the courage to approach him. Hines was apparently unaware that Austin plays for the Jaguars, so he made sure to confirm it was him. He admitted he was going to “try not to fan girl” when introducing himself.

You can see the hilarious video below:

Nyheim Hines fan girling over Tavon Austin because of his WVU highlight tape is incredibly relatable content pic.twitter.com/tsQFUKMIXC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 18, 2021

Hines, who is five years younger than Austin, said he watched Austin’s West Virginia highlight video every day in college. He was likely referring to the one you see below, which has over 20 million views:

That level of respect is awesome to see between NFL players.