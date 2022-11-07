Odds released for Odell Beckham Jr.’s next team

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are heating up.

Beckham is expected to be cleared to play by the end of the week, according to Jay Glazer. That means he is getting closer to signing with a team.

Beckham has been taking his time while rehabbing, patiently waiting to see how things play out. He wants to go to a contender and he is choosing wisely.

On Monday, SportsBetting.ag shared the odds for Beckham’s next team. The favorite is none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are the odds:

Dallas Cowboys +250

Buffalo Bills +300

New York Giants +450

Green Bay Packers +600

Tampa Bay Bucs +800

Los Angeles Chargers +800

Los Angeles Rams +1000

Kansas City Chiefs +1200

This is no surprise considering the Cowboys have been reported as a contender to sign Beckham. Dallas is 6-2 and among the better teams in the NFC. Plus, Beckham has said that his family is full of Cowboys fans.

The Rams have been keeping a spot open for Beckham after he helped them win the Super Bowl last season, but their 3-5 record will likely be a deterrent. The bad turns the Packers and Buccaneers have taken with their records will likely also negatively impact their ability to acquire Beckham.

Beckham had 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 games with the Rams last season but suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.