Reporter answers who is Steelers’ QB1 between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

The Steelers on Saturday pulled off a trade for Justin Fields, who will provide competition for at the quarterback position for Russell Wilson. Who will be the starting quarterback between the two? One reporter answered that question.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Wilson is viewed as the the Steelers’ starting quarterback. A source told Pelissero that “Russ is the starter.”

Is it a competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in Pittsburgh? One source just texted: “Russ is the starter.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2024

Fields had served as the Chicago Bears’ starter since being drafted by them No. 11 overall in 2021. However, the Bears are looking to upgrade with a new QB in this year’s draft — likely Caleb Williams. The Steelers just signed Russell Wilson in free agency. Though Wilson was a big bust in Denver and the Broncos’ trade for him was awful, he is expected to start in Pittsburgh.

Wilson was a 9-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks. Despite disappointing in Denver, he still passed for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions last season.

The Steelers signed Wilson to be their starter. They traded for Fields for him to sit on the bench behind Wilson and develop in practice.