Oddsmakers list AFC team as overwhelming favorite for Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos will likely explore avenues to move on from Russell Wilson in the coming weeks, and oddsmakers believe there is a strong chance the veteran quarterback will wind up with one particular AFC team.

As of Friday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers were listed as the overwhelming gambling favorite to land Wilson this offseason. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Steelers with -110 odds, meaning you would have to risk $110 to potentially win $100 if Pittsburgh did acquire Wilson.

The Steelers are now FAVORED to land Russell Wilson Opening: +1400

The Steelers still have Kenny Pickett, but both head coach Mike Tomlin and team owner Art Rooney II have openly said the former first-round pick will have to compete for a starting job.

The big question is how much Wilson would cost. He signed a 5-year, $245 million contract extension with the Denver Broncos when they acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2022 season. The Broncos may wind up cutting him and eating a ton of money, though a trade would be preferable.

An NFL insider recently linked another notable quarterback to the Steelers, so there is a growing consensus that Pittsburgh will try to make a big splash. That is not something they have done very often in the past, especially on the trade market.